2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver charged with OVI after crashing into ODOT plow truck (photo gallery)

Caption
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver suspected of being impaired at the time crashed into an Ohio Department of Transportation snowplow truck in the Cleveland area late Wednesday night.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Cleveland Post responded to the three-vehicle crash on I-77 south near Harvard Avenue at approximately 11 p.m.

According to crash investigators, the ODOT truck was in the right lane when the front portion of the plow was struck by a black 2000 Mercedes that was passing by.

The Mercedes then hit a silver 2014 Audi, which caused that car to roll over.

The driver of the Mercedes, later identified as Jejuane Ross, was found to be impaired during the crash, troopers said.

The 42-year-old Garfield Heights resident was arrested for OVI.

There were no serious injuries reported during the crash.

According to a spokeswoman, this was the 45th Ohio Department of Transportation truck struck this winter season.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

Richard Fontaine has spent over a year in hospice care, but thanks to his daughter and...
A 93 year old man’s wish gets granted at the Cleveland Auto Show
Clinton Lindsey (left) and Trayqwan Dunlap (right)
Cleveland men indicted in connection to January carjacking in Elyria
GrubHub on Thursday announced they are removing Yandex delivery robots from Ohio State's campus.
GrubHub to remove food delivery robots made by Russian company from Ohio State campus
Andy Gathy says the water department keeps threatening to shut off his service because of an...
19 Investigates helps Cleveland Heights business with water shutoff notices because of bill it didn’t owe
Temporary concrete barrier in Public Square
Bibb administration seeks to remove concrete barriers from Public Square in downtown Cleveland