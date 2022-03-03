Driver charged with OVI after crashing into ODOT plow truck (photo gallery)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver suspected of being impaired at the time crashed into an Ohio Department of Transportation snowplow truck in the Cleveland area late Wednesday night.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Cleveland Post responded to the three-vehicle crash on I-77 south near Harvard Avenue at approximately 11 p.m.

According to crash investigators, the ODOT truck was in the right lane when the front portion of the plow was struck by a black 2000 Mercedes that was passing by.

The Mercedes then hit a silver 2014 Audi, which caused that car to roll over.

If the safety of our drivers isn't motivating you to give them room to work, maybe thinking about your own safety will help. Seriously, getting too close to a snow plow is dangerous!



For your own safety (and the safety of our drivers), please, give them room to do their jobs! pic.twitter.com/LfJ6yOKwkg — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) March 3, 2022

The driver of the Mercedes, later identified as Jejuane Ross, was found to be impaired during the crash, troopers said.

The 42-year-old Garfield Heights resident was arrested for OVI.

There were no serious injuries reported during the crash.

According to a spokeswoman, this was the 45th Ohio Department of Transportation truck struck this winter season.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.