Explosions, gunfire may be heard in Portage and Trumbull counties on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio National Guard is giving advanced notice to residents in the Ravenna and Newton Falls areas because of a scheduled training exercise.

An increase in blast noises and gunfire may be heard near the James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, according to the Ohio National Guard.

Explosives will be used by Army engineers during training planned for Saturday, March 5.

Officials said the training will simulate realistic battle conditions.

The James A. Garfield Joint Military Center is an Ohio Army National Guard side that consists of approximately 21,000 acres in Portage and Trumbull counties.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.