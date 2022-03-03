2 Strong 4 Bullies
Hit-and-run captured on security camera during morning commute in Cleveland

By Jim Nelson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A hit-and-run was captured on a home surveillance system during the Wednesday morning commute in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

The video shows a black SUV backing away from a parked car after hitting it just seconds earlier. The driver then pulls forward and drives away. The SUV has heavy front-end damage.

“I was in the house getting ready to go to work,” said Brian Dubaniewicz. “I just heard this loud boom, like an explosion. It was very loud.”

When he walked outside, he saw the driver taking off.

He checked the surveillance footage and saw what happened, although he didn’t capture the initial moment of impact.

Dubaniewicz believes the SUV was coming from Brayton Avenue, before turning onto the short West 9th Street curve and onto Fruit Avenue, where the crash occurred.

“Flew up the sidewalk and smashed right into it,” he said. “I’m very sad because I just finished paying off this car and it might be totaled.”

Police were on scene Wednesday afternoon to get a statement from Dubaniewicz, who filed a report.

