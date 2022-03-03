Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for trying to kidnap child from Lakewood park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 45-year-old man who pleaded guilty to trying to kidnap a child during a soccer practice at Lakewood’s Madison Park was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday morning.

Jeremy McCusker, of Lakewood, was initially charged with kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, aggravated menacing, carrying concealed weapons and resisting arrest. As part of an agreement, he previously pleaded guilty to all of the charges except aggravated menacing.

According to Lakewood police, officers were called to Madison Park in October 2021 after witnesses saw a man pick up the child and try to run away.

Several adults intervened and restrained McCusker until officers arrived, investigators said.

After his release from prison, McCusker must serve two years of probation.

