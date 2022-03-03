Jury finds Lake County man guilty of murdering his 1-month-old son

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury in the trial for a Willoughby dad accused of killing his infant son delivered a verdict on Thursday afternoon.

William Beasley was found guilty of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of endangering children.

The trial for Beasley began on Feb. 22 in front of Lake County Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell. The jury began deliberating around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 before reaching a verdict on on Thursday at 1:48 p.m.

According to officials, Beasley’s infant son Zachary was beaten to death in May 2020.

Willoughby firefighters responded to the family’s Lost Nation Apartment around 1:30 a.m. on May 2, 2020 for a 3-week-old baby having trouble breathing.

EMS transported the baby to Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights.

After being evaluated, Zachary was transferred to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus where he died from his injuries on May 29, 2020.

Zachary was only 32 days old when he died.

Following a lengthy investigation, Beasley was indicted by the Lake County Grand Jury in May 2021.

Beasley was offered a plea deal on two separate occasions, but his lawyers rejected both offers.

A judge will sentence Beasley on March 24.

