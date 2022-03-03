2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury selection begins in trial for 2nd suspect charged in murder of Bedford dad, daughter

Paris and Paul Bradley (Source: Family)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection begins Thursday in the trial for Ronald Newberry. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher is presiding over his trial.

Newberry is accused in the brutal murders of a Bedford dad and his 14-year-old daughter.

The bodies of Paul and Paris Bradley were found in a burning car near the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland in October 2018.

East Cleveland police officers said teenager was tortured in front of her father before they were both killed.

Paris Bradley
Kodii Gibson was convicted for his role in the murders in December 2021 and on Feb. 25 a jury recommended life in prison. No formal sentencing date has been scheduled for Gibson yet.

Left to right: Demarcus Sheeley, Ronald Newberry, Kodii Gibson
Left to right: Demarcus Sheeley, Ronald Newberry, Kodii Gibson(Source: East Cleveland police)

Demarcus Sheeley is the third suspect charged in connection with the murders. Sheeley’s trial is scheduled to begin on March 21.

Newberry and Sheeley are not facing the death penalty if convicted.

