Man jailed for filming children with hidden camera in bathroom granted early release

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County man who was sentenced to 18 months in prison during a December 2021 hearing was back in court on Thursday to request an early release.

The judge granted Paul Churchill, who was initially ordered to report to prison in mid-January, early release during Thursday’s hearing. He will be eligible to leave prison on Friday.

Churchill previously pleaded guilty to pandering obscenity, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, and voyeurism. The judge handed down an 18-month prison term, but said there was a possibility that he could be granted earlier judicial release.

Investigators said Churchill hid a camera disguised to look like a regular AC charger inside the bathroom of his home and secretly recorded people in the bathroom.

A relative, who was 19 years old at time, found the camera while staying with Churchill and his wife. It was then turned over to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

Churchill was arrested by Lorain County deputies in February 2020.

Paul Churchill (Source: Lorain County Sheriff) (Lorain County Sheriff's Office)

A phone and other electronic devices belonging to Churchill were seized and searched. Hundreds of files, including photos of friends, relatives, and children, were found on the devices.

Churchill must register as a Tier II sex offender.

