Mentor woman from Ukraine wants family to flee European country for fear of their safety

By Katie Tercek
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - One million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion.

Veronica, a mother of three, wants her father to get out of Ukraine before it’s too late.

“He is right in the center of Kharkiv, so where the majority of the gunfire is happening,” said Veronica. “He’s so smart, and he knows so much, like he’s taking food to his neighbor that he doesn’t even know because they’re elderly.”

Veronica was born in Ukraine.

At 8 years old, she moved to America with her mother. Her friends and family have been staked out in bomb shelters, laying on the floors of the subway.

Veronica’s biggest fear is that her kids will not be able to meet her father if he dies.

“They never met my dad besides on video like Skype. It’s terrifying for me that they may never be able to meet him. Like he’s such a good person,” said Veronica.

Like many other Ukrainians, it has been a struggle to get to the grocery store because of safety precautions.

“Luckily, he dug out his mom’s old bread maker, so luckily he was able to make some bread. They’re like, ‘We’re not leaving. This is our country. We fought so hard for this, and we have to defend it,’” said Veronica.

In the meantime, Veronica said she’s finding peace in places like Parma’s Ukrainian Village. She added that all she can do now is pray.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

