2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Most painful 2 minutes’: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ puzzle leaves contestants stumped

Contestants struggled on WoF. (CNN, WHEELOFFORTUNE/SONYPICTURESTV, "FROZEN"/WALTDISNEYANIMATIONSTUDIOS, YOUTUBE/DAVEANDAVA NURSERYRHYMESANDBABYSONGS, TWITTER)
By Jeanne Moos and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A “Wheel of Fortune” puzzle had contestants scratching their heads, or were they scratching their cap?

The feathers flew on the show as the contestants tried to complete the phrase “another feather in your cap” but were guessing incorrectly.

“Another feather in your hat” was the first and closest guess, but things went downhill from there. Guesses included “another feather in your map” and “another feather in your lap.”

“The most painful two minutes of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ I’ve ever seen,” one viewer tweeted.

Even celebrities commented on it, with actor Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf from “Frozen,” tweeting “God help us all.”

This “Wheel of Fortune” group isn’t the first to struggle with a seemingly simple phrase. Previous contestants once deciphered “Jolly Good Fellow” as “Jolly Goof Fellow.”

Finally, the decline halted and the puzzle was solved.

The show’s host, Pat Sajak, later came to the defense of his contestants on Twitter.

Sajak pointed out the first answer, “another feather in your hat” is how a lot of people say it and the contestants may have not thought of synonyms after getting the first guess wrong.

“And if the feather isn’t in your hat, where the heck can it be?” Sajak tweeted. “You start flailing away looking for alternatives rather than synonyms for ‘hat.’”

One thing is certain, the puzzle was one feather that tickled the internet.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a...
School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting
FILE- In this Wednesday, May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a...
Amtrak engineer cleared in trial over deadly 2015 crash
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Richard Fontaine has spent over a year in hospice care, but thanks to his daughter and...
A 93 year old man’s wish gets granted at the Cleveland Auto Show
FILE - Participants wave signs as they walk back to Orlando City Hall during the March for...
Florida poised to limit abortions as Supreme Court mulls Roe