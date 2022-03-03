New efforts underway to improve Cleveland’s famed West Side Market

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland councilman Kerry McCormack was among those at a recent meeting giving support for a reinvestment in the 182-year-old West Side Market, a landmark in Cleveland.

They want to make it more sustainable.

“Lets clarify and simplify the lease terms within the market so we are capping increases, also streamlining leases across the board. Lets open up the market and remove restrictions so we can bring in innovative programs to support out vendors.”

The council introduced legislation to improve the market and secure its future. After all, it’s been serving Greater Cleveland since 1840.

If the proposals pass it would, hold rents at their 2020 levels and cap annual rent increases to no more than a 3% increase in future years, allow vendors to enter leases for up to three years with one, three-year option to renew and charge prepared food vendors the same rate as traditional vendors like butchers, meat vendors and vegetable stands.

Francisco Estrada owns Nature Uncut, an outside vendor at the West Side Market. He says better marketing is the key to its future.

“Whether you’re in the inside or outside part, there’s nothing that tells you, ‘Hey guys, there’s more market this way or more market that way, right?’ It’s a $20 sign for God’s sake.”

Diane Dever owns the Irene Dever stand, named for her mother, who started the business decades ago. For Dever, the needs are much more fundamental.

“I think we need heat. We need air conditioning. We need plumbing. We need a generator. Two weeks ago, our power went out. What are we all just going to sit around and drink while the power is off now?”

The West Side Market currently has a 32% vacancy rate. That’s concerning to many.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.