Ohio Gov. DeWine bans purchases of Russian goods, services

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the state has no contracts with Russian businesses now and will not have any contracts for goods and services going forward.

“As Russian aggression continues to intensify against the people of Ukraine, I want to assure Ohioans that our state has no contracts with Russian businesses now, and will not have any contracts for goods and services going forward. We will not support Russia with Ohio taxpayer dollars,” said Gov. DeWine.

In addition, Gov. DeWine told Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation officials to divest of any Russian assets within their investment portfolios as soon as possible.

“Ohioans stand with the people of Ukraine and all of the freedom-loving people of the world against this unprovoked and unconscionable invasion that has led to so much suffering and destruction, said Gov. DeWine.

