2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

War in Ukraine pushes mortgage rates lower

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The war in Ukraine is helping push mortgage rates lower – at least for now.

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.76% in the week ending March 3, 2022.

It’s the second week in a row that rates have fallen, after weeks of increase.

The rates dropped as a result of receding U.S. Treasury yields, as investors moved to the safety of bonds due to Russia invading Ukraine.

Freddie Mac says rates will likely increase again in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a...
School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting
FILE- In this Wednesday, May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a...
Amtrak engineer cleared in trial over deadly 2015 crash
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus
Richard Fontaine has spent over a year in hospice care, but thanks to his daughter and...
A 93 year old man’s wish gets granted at the Cleveland Auto Show
FILE - Participants wave signs as they walk back to Orlando City Hall during the March for...
Florida poised to limit abortions as Supreme Court mulls Roe