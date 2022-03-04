Bibb administration seeks to remove concrete barriers from Public Square in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Located in the heart of downtown Cleveland is Public Square, home to monuments, a restaurant and a slew of concrete barriers.

The concrete barriers were placed in Public Square five years ago, following a battle between the city and RTA about downtown bus routes.

The city of Cleveland is now looking to replace them with new, modern and removable bollards.

According to a news release, Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration proposed legislation Friday seeking $1.5 million in funding to remove the barriers, repair the roadway and facilitate redesign work.

City officials said the estimated cost for the entire project is approximately $3 million, and RTA will be reviewing a potential investment.

Residents have long poked fun at the concrete blockades, known as jersey barriers. There’s a website and Twitter page devoted to tracking their status.

Bibb first hinted at the Jersey barriers removal in February 2022 when responding to a tweet.

It’s coming. Stay tuned…. — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) February 13, 2022

“Public Square should be the people’s park but for too long, jersey barriers have got in the way. Today, my administration is taking the first step towards removing these barriers and restoring Public Square to its original intent – to serve as a meeting place in the heart of our city,” Bibb said in the release.

If approved, the legislation will allow the Group Plan Commission to enter into a contract to start design and construction, according to the release.

It will also grant the city more control over opening and closing Public Square for events.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.