Cleveland Auto Show affords a ‘bittersweet’ wish for a 93-year-old man who spent his life working around cars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - These days, Richard Fontaine spends his time in hospice care in Broadview Heights, but the 93-year-old achieved a “bittersweet” dream after attending this week’s Cleveland Auto Show.

“Wonderful,” he said. “It’s the first time I got out of the room in over a year.”

Fontaine said he was always fascinated with cars and was able to make them his livelihood.

He spent his entire career working for General Motors at several Chevrolet foundries before retiring.

His daughter, Susan Bolibrush, knew he would love a visit to the Cleveland Auto Show, then set to work on making it happen.

“When I told him that we had a surprise, that I was taking him here, he was beaming,” she said. “And he wanted to call this his ‘Grand Finale’.”

With the help of Fontaine’s nurse and care manager at Miracle City Hospice, Scott Foldi, her father was able to tour the floor and view the hundreds of vehicles on display at the I-X Center,

Foldi said he and his elderly patient share a special bond.

“He’s just always so thankful for the help and just so appreciative of everything. So, you know, it’s a joy to go see him and it’s hard to get out of his room sometimes,” Foldi said.

Throughout his visit to the show, Fontaine’s eyes lit up as took each new model in, but especially when he arrived at the Chevrolets that had once been the source of his livelihood.

“Beautiful,” he said.

