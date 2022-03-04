2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland men indicted in connection to January carjacking in Elyria

Clinton Lindsey (left) and Trayqwan Dunlap (right)
Clinton Lindsey (left) and Trayqwan Dunlap (right)(Source: Lorain County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland men are facing carjacking and firearm charges stemming from a January incident in Elyria.

Clinton Lindsey, 24, and Trayqwan Dunlap, 19, are accused of taking a victim’s car while they were pumping gas, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Elyria police arrest 3 armed carjacking suspects

A federal grand jury returned an indictment for Lindsey and Dunlap on Thursday, charging them with carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the release.

The carjacking happened on Jan. 27, 2022 at a gas station parking lot in the 8700 block of West Ridge Road.

The men fled in the vehicle and later on foot, but the release said they were taken into custody by Elyria police.

