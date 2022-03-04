Cleveland men indicted in connection to January carjacking in Elyria

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland men are facing carjacking and firearm charges stemming from a January incident in Elyria.

Clinton Lindsey, 24, and Trayqwan Dunlap, 19, are accused of taking a victim’s car while they were pumping gas, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment for Lindsey and Dunlap on Thursday, charging them with carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the release.

The carjacking happened on Jan. 27, 2022 at a gas station parking lot in the 8700 block of West Ridge Road.

The men fled in the vehicle and later on foot, but the release said they were taken into custody by Elyria police.

“Carjacking is a borderless, brazen crime that can affect anyone at any time, often without provocation. This indictment underscores our longstanding partnership with the Elyria Police Department and the commitment of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to protect the American public.”

