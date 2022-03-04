Power outages possible Sunday due to strong winds in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are gearing up for a real taste of spring weather this weekend.

A strong cold front tracks through on Sunday.

We are expecting potential wind gusts over 50 mph out of the southwest as the front approaches and passes through your neighborhood.

Power outages and scattered property damage are possible.

The strongest winds are expected early morning and through the afternoon.

Temperatures tomorrow and Sunday will be in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

Best risk of rain over the weekend comes late Saturday night into the early morning hours of Sunday. We will just see some scattered showers along the actual front.

A huge drop in temperature happens Sunday night behind the cold front.

