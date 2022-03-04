2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Power outages possible Sunday due to strong winds in Cleveland area

By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are gearing up for a real taste of spring weather this weekend.

A strong cold front tracks through on Sunday.

We are expecting potential wind gusts over 50 mph out of the southwest as the front approaches and passes through your neighborhood.

Power outages and scattered property damage are possible.

The strongest winds are expected early morning and through the afternoon.

Temperatures tomorrow and Sunday will be in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

Best risk of rain over the weekend comes late Saturday night into the early morning hours of Sunday. We will just see some scattered showers along the actual front.

A huge drop in temperature happens Sunday night behind the cold front.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19
19 First Alert Forecast - 3/4/2022

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - 3/5/2022
19 First Alert Forecast - 3/5/2022
19 First Alert Forecast - 3/5/2022
19 First Alert Weather Day: High winds expected Sunday with 50 MPH gusts possible
Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 3/4/2022