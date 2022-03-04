2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

GrubHub to remove food delivery robots made by Russian company from Ohio State campus

GrubHub on Thursday announced they are removing Yandex delivery robots from Ohio State's campus.
GrubHub on Thursday announced they are removing Yandex delivery robots from Ohio State's campus.(Source: GrubHub)
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - GrubHub plans to remove food delivery robots made by a Russian tech company from Ohio State University’s campus.

An Ohio State spokesperson said GrubHub is ending its partnership with Yandex, the company that produces the food delivery robots.

Yandex is the largest internet search and ride-hailing company in Russia.

GrubHub on Thursday announced they are removing Yandex delivery robots from Ohio State's campus.
GrubHub on Thursday announced they are removing Yandex delivery robots from Ohio State's campus.(Source: GrubHub)

GrubHub’s decision comes as Russia continues to attack Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reports that GrubHub used the delivery robots at Ohio State and the University of Arizona. The robots will now be sent to locations outside the U.S.

An Ohio State spokesperson shared the following statement:

“Ohio State affirms and supports GrubHub’s decision to end their partnership with Yandex, and we have stopped the rover delivery option on our campus. Our hearts and thoughts continue to be with all those who are impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, and we encourage any campus community member who needs support to reach out. For a list of resources, visit https://oia.osu.edu/ukraine-conflict-resources/.”

GrubHub is working with both campuses to find alternative food delivery options.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

Alla Yakimiv shares her recipe for borscht from her native country of Ukraine.
Ukrainian native shares borscht recipe for popular dish from home country; Cleveland Cooks
Melt Bar and Grilled - Akron is one of many restaurants featured in Cleveland Restaurant Week.
Here’s what will be offered during Cleveland Restaurant Week (menus)
Cleveland Pierogi Week kicks off today with 26 participating restaurants
Cleveland Pierogi Week kicks off with 26 participating restaurants
Curry Buddga Veggies from Irie Jamaican Kitchen
Cleveland Cooks: How Irie Jamaican Kitchen celebrates Black culture with food