GrubHub to remove food delivery robots made by Russian company from Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - GrubHub plans to remove food delivery robots made by a Russian tech company from Ohio State University’s campus.

An Ohio State spokesperson said GrubHub is ending its partnership with Yandex, the company that produces the food delivery robots.

Yandex is the largest internet search and ride-hailing company in Russia.

GrubHub on Thursday announced they are removing Yandex delivery robots from Ohio State's campus. (Source: GrubHub)

GrubHub’s decision comes as Russia continues to attack Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reports that GrubHub used the delivery robots at Ohio State and the University of Arizona. The robots will now be sent to locations outside the U.S.

An Ohio State spokesperson shared the following statement:

“Ohio State affirms and supports GrubHub’s decision to end their partnership with Yandex, and we have stopped the rover delivery option on our campus. Our hearts and thoughts continue to be with all those who are impacted by the conflict in Ukraine, and we encourage any campus community member who needs support to reach out. For a list of resources, visit https://oia.osu.edu/ukraine-conflict-resources/.”

GrubHub is working with both campuses to find alternative food delivery options.

