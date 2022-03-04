Kroger facility equipped with robots to help prepare grocery orders possibly coming to Oakwood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new high-tech Kroger facility, equipped with hundreds of robots to sort customers’ grocery orders, might be coming to Oakwood.

“The proposed project in the Village of Oakwood includes a new “Hub” fulfillment center to execute on its grocery home delivery strategy,” the Ohio Department of Development said. “The new facility will provide a 5-hour radius of distribution coverage for direct-to-home delivery and online pickup at-store locations.”

The proposal will bring an estimated 400 jobs and $18 million in annual payroll.

The Oakwood Village Council is set to vote on its approval on Wednesday.

Oakwood neighbors, like Dale Richardson, are glad to see the possibility of more job opportunities in the area.

However, Richardson is skeptical of some of the high-tech plan.

“The robots seem like they’re getting the jobs instead of the people,” Richardson said.

One neighbor said there’s a silver lining to the robots.

“New tech creates more jobs,” a neighbor said. “Folks are going to be servicing the robots so that’s creating high-tech jobs, too.”

If approved, neighbors are happy there will be a boost to the local economy and how it might even attract more people to move to their community.

“More people will move in, more taxes for the city, so it’s a win-win situation,” a neighbor said.

