Northeast Ohio woman worries about parents in Ukraine, while contributing to war effort

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Anastasiya Koval has spent some anxious moments, worrying about her parents, in the last week as Russian troops have invaded Ukraine.

Anastasiya’s parents extended what was a family visit, that began in early February, to their homeland, after the invasion, to care for their elderly parents as the war rages on.

Anastasiya who had left Ukraine, to visit a University in Turkey, flew home to the United States after the Russian invasion and spent a few days, admittedly anxious and depressed, before deciding to do something to help.

“I don’t have time, really, for my own emotions right now, I’ll be honest,” she said.

That’s because she is spending her time here, raising money, and buying items that Ukrainian civilians and even some members of the army need to fight back the Russians.

Igor Koval, Anastasiya’s father, was a member of the Ukraine army before he moved to the United States and he now has joined the effort helping to co-ordinate the distribution of supplies to the army, including those close to the front lines.

Those things he cannot get, Anastasiya, tries to locate and buy here and then ships them using aid groups to Ukraine.

“I am trying to exhaust all my resources to find things like drones, thermal imagers, rifle scopes, satellite phones, bulletproof vests,” she said.

That’s quite the job description, for a 26-year-old, who simply said she has no time to be angry at how quickly her life has changed.

“If you told me a month ago this is what I would be doing I would have probably laughed at you,” she said, “But I have too much to lose to be angry right now because it’s not an emotion that is going to help anyone.”

Least of all, her parents.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.