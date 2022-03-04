2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: Father tells investigators son sent nude photos to minor

Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons, 30, is facing felony charges after a lengthy investigation into...
Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons, 30, is facing felony charges after a lengthy investigation into illict photos being sent to a minor.(Michigan State Police)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADILLAC, Mich. (Gray News) - Michigan State Police said a man was arrested after his own father told investigators his son may have sent explicit photos to an underage person.

Troopers announced 30-year-old Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons of Cadillac turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after a lengthy investigation that started with the call from his father in October 2020.

The agency’s Computer Crimes Unit conducted interviews and executed search warrants to analyze electronic equipment, and the investigation led to prosecutors authorizing a three-count felony warrant.

Simmons was placed in the Missaukee County Jail and was arraigned on the charges of intentional dissemination of sexually explicit material, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

The 30-year-old’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

A Solon man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 262 months in federal prison for...
Solon man sentenced to more than 21 years for cocaine trafficking, possessing stolen firearm
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm
The Supreme Court sided unanimously with the Biden administration Friday and reversed a lower...
Supreme Court reverses decision allowing Muslims’ FBI surveillance bias suit
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP ‘for apologists for Putin’
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia to punish ‘fake’ war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter