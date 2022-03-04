Solon man sentenced to more than 21 years for cocaine trafficking, possessing stolen firearm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon man was sentenced Thursday to more than 21 years in federal prison for drug and weapons charges, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Harvey Dishon Jones, 39, of Solon, had pleaded guilty in November, 2021 to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on November 8, 2019, members of the FBI’s Cartel, Gang, Narcotics, and Laundering Task Force executed a search warrant at an address in Cleveland, where investigators suspected Jones was storing drugs and seized approximately 3.17 kilograms of cocaine.

On December 16, 2020, Jones was stopped in his vehicle by police as part of a Drug Enforcement Agency investigation.

Officers searched the vehicle and discovered approximately 128 grams of cocaine, $25,000 in U.S. currency and a stolen .45 caliber handgun.

Investigators later determined that Jones had stolen the firearm from a vehicle in Cleveland.

At the time of the stop, Jones was on parole for a drug trafficking conviction in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Jones had a previous conviction of cocaine trafficking in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, and was sentenced to 151 months in federal custody.

Jones was sentenced as a career offender as a result of his previous convictions, which prosecutors said warranted a harsher penalty.

“By choosing to repeatedly break the law and threaten the safety of our community, Mr. Jones has earned himself a lengthy term of incarceration in federal prison,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler. “Despite numerous opportunities to steer away from criminal conduct, Mr. Jones chose otherwise and will now face the consequences of his actions.”

Officials did not state when or if Jones would be eligible for early release or parole.

