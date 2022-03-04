Summit County group holds peace walk for Ukraine

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron DSA is inviting anyone who stands against military action to join in a peaceful demonstration in front of the Highland Square library.

DSA is an anti-imperialist, anti-war organization that is committed to the betterment of workers worldwide. They’re urging those in power to reach a ceasefire agreement.

The demonstration comes as war has raged on in Ukraine for more than a week.

