Summit County group holds peace walk for Ukraine
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron DSA is inviting anyone who stands against military action to join in a peaceful demonstration in front of the Highland Square library.
DSA is an anti-imperialist, anti-war organization that is committed to the betterment of workers worldwide. They’re urging those in power to reach a ceasefire agreement.
The demonstration comes as war has raged on in Ukraine for more than a week.
