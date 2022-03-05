19 First Alert Weather Day: High winds expected Sunday with 50 MPH gusts possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A wind advisory has been issued for most of Northeast Ohio from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for wind gusts up to 50 MPH.

Grey skies early Saturday will give way to some sunshine as highs head for the mid to upper 60s.

Rain develops late tonight amid lows in the 50s and gusty southwest winds.

Showers will be history by around 9 a.m. Sunday morning as blustery winds become the dominant feature in the day’s weather.

As the winds diminish Sunday evening, temperatures will plummet, and clouds will increase ahead of rain very late that night.

Monday will be rainy and much chillier as temperatures fall through the 40s.

