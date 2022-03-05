2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19 First Alert Weather Day: High winds expected Sunday with 50 MPH gusts possible

By Jon Loufman
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A wind advisory has been issued for most of Northeast Ohio from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for wind gusts up to 50 MPH.

Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

Grey skies early Saturday will give way to some sunshine as highs head for the mid to upper 60s.

Rain develops late tonight amid lows in the 50s and gusty southwest winds.

Showers will be history by around 9 a.m. Sunday morning as blustery winds become the dominant feature in the day’s weather.

As the winds diminish Sunday evening, temperatures will plummet, and clouds will increase ahead of rain very late that night.

Monday will be rainy and much chillier as temperatures fall through the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast - 3/5/2022
19 First Alert Forecast - 3/5/2022

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - 3/5/2022
19 First Alert Forecast - 3/5/2022
Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
19
Power outages possible Sunday due to strong winds in Cleveland area
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 3/4/2022