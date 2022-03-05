2 Strong 4 Bullies
22-year-old man indicted on murder charges for Lorain County shooting

Kody Rutledge
Kody Rutledge(Source: Lorain County Sheriff's Office)
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man is facing murder charges for the January shooting death of a 24-year-old man, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kody Rutledge was indicted Friday on charges of murder, aggravated murder and felonious assault, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office said Christopher Sayers Jr. died after being shot in the chest on Jan. 30 in the 17000 block of Whitehead Road.

24-year-old man dead after shooting in Lorain County

The shooting appears to have occurred during a child custody exchange, where the sheriff’s office said there was reportedly a fight between Sayers and Rutledge.

According to a news release, Rutledge is the boyfriend of Sayers’ child’s mother.

The sheriff’s office said Rutledge told dispatch he believed Sayers had died from his injuries while deputies were on their way to the shooting scene.

The sheriff’s office said Rutledge is currently behind bars at the Lorain County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

