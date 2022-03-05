Are electric cars the answer amid surge in gas prices?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All you have to do is drive down the street, they’re impossible to miss, towering over us as we drive by delivering the bad news of another rise in gas prices.

Call them the bad news beacons and those towers, built to advertise the price per gallon of gasoline, have many of us walking into car dealerships and asking about electric cars.

“That’s question one, you see gas prices and we don’t like where it’s at so, ‘okay I want to explore electric,’” said Liberty Ford owner Michael Herrick.

Herrick has heard from his general managers that the number of customers asking about electric cars has grown as gas prices began to climb and that’s expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

Ford right now is offering the F-150 Lightning and the Mustang Mach-E in electric.

“From an engineering standpoint and product development standpoint they are there,” Herrick said.

Ford is investing a billion dollars in production facilities in Kentucky and Tennessee and they have plenty of work to do before they are ready to ramp up production.

“The demand right now is far exceeding supply but we will get there soon,” Herrick said, “It’s just a matter of making sure we’re responsibly scaling up to meet the needs of a consumer base.”

Herrick believes those investments will pay off in the next one to two years with an increase in production close to consumer demand.

While gas prices will always be a driver of a consumer’s preference in a vehicle, and Herrick said that has been the case for at least 40 years, he also believes electric vehicles will offer much more than just a way to save some cash at the pump.

“We’re looking at much more, like how can that vehicle improve your life, not just is it more fuel-efficient and is gas expensive today,” Herrick said.

He points to the environmental advantages to electric and the two-way charging features that he believes will be a key to Ford’s electric success moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.