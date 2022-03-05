2 Strong 4 Bullies
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president

By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Congressman Tim Ryan hosted a press conference Saturday morning following a phone call conversation Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ryan discussed his conversation with President Zelensky, calling it emotional and powerful when speaking to media.

Ryan was joined by other American lawmakers for the phone call, which he said lasted about 50 minutes.

He said Zelensky spoke of the toll taken on schools, churches and museums as the Russian invasion continues.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above.

Ryan, a Democrat, represents Ohio’s 13th district in Congress and is currently running for Senate.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

