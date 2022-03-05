Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Congressman Tim Ryan hosted a press conference Saturday morning following a phone call conversation Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ryan discussed his conversation with President Zelensky, calling it emotional and powerful when speaking to media.

Ryan was joined by other American lawmakers for the phone call, which he said lasted about 50 minutes.

This morning I participated in a Zoom with @ZelenskyyUa and several of my colleagues. We applauded him for his brave leadership and the Ukrainian people for their unshakeable courage. pic.twitter.com/ERWX0pXk0Z — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) March 5, 2022

He said Zelensky spoke of the toll taken on schools, churches and museums as the Russian invasion continues.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above.

Ryan, a Democrat, represents Ohio’s 13th district in Congress and is currently running for Senate.

