Crown Royal thief pushes Dave’s Supermarket employee in robbery, Cleveland Police say
Crown Royal thief pushes Dave’s Supermarket employee in robbery, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a man is wanted for pushing a Dave’s Supermarket employee as he stole a couple of bottles of Crown Royal, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the robbery happened on March 2 at 2700 Carroll Avenue.

The suspect walked into the supermarket, went into the liquor store, grabbed two bottles of Crown Royal, and tried to leave the store, according to police.

When the employee asked for a receipt, the suspect pushed her, which elevated the theft to a robbery, police said.

A security guard went to help the employee and the suspect kept pulling away from him, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Crown Royal thief pushes Dave’s Supermarket employee in robbery, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Crown Royal thief pushes Dave’s Supermarket employee in robbery, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize him or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

