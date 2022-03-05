2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Dozens gather in Summit County to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Russian-Ukrainian war rages on overseas, dozens of people in Northeast Ohio came together to call for an end to the violence on Friday evening.

Lisa Malanij’s grandparents came to Ohio from Ukraine during World War II.

She says what’s happening now is so traumatic for her family because they’ve already lived through a Russian invasion once.

“My grandmother, she was taken from her house at 16 when the Russians went to Ukraine first, and then my Dido was on the run because they were hunting down all the learned scholars,” Malanij said.

The event was organized by the Akron Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America and held outside the Highland Square Branch of the Summit County Library. It was all about promoting peace worldwide.

“I hate it,” said Malanij. “We all hate it but for me, I have anxiety. I’ve been having nightmares and stuff, it’s really hard to go to bed. I don’t like it and I want it to be over as peaceful as it can be and I don’t think it’s going to go that way, but I’m really hoping it is.”

Alyssa Figueroa is the Co-Chair of Akron DSA, and says they’re asking for a ceasefire on the ground in Ukraine.

“Seeing people who are being harmed, their lives have been completely upended, destruction nonstop,” said Figueroa. “I cannot imagine what it would be like to be asleep at home in my bed and then the next thing I know is there’s bombs falling.”

The Akron Democratic Socialists of America are running a letter-writing campaign, encouraging the public to write letters to Congress protesting the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

Portage County deputy, K-9 discover drugs, gun, catalytic converter during traffic stop; arrest...
Portage County deputy, K-9 discover drugs, gun, catalytic converter during traffic stop; arrest made
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Jet pack among $17,000 worth of tools, technology stolen from storage garage, Cleveland police...
Jet pack among $17,000 worth of tools, technology stolen from storage garage, Cleveland Police say