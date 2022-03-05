CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects are wanted in connection to burglaries at University Studios apartments, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the burglaries happened at 2901 Euclid Avenue around Feb. 10.

The suspects were seen leaving in a dark-colored Dodge Avenger, police stated.

The Cleveland Division of Police Third District Detective Unit shared the following photos of the suspects:

Duo wanted in connection to burglaries at University Studios apartments in Cleveland, police say (Cleveland Police Third District Community Relations)

Call Det. Shucofsky-Popa at 216-623-3093 if you recognize these two suspects or have any other information on the burglaries.

