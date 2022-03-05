2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Duo wanted in connection to burglaries at University Studios apartments in Cleveland, police say

Duo wanted in connection to burglaries at University Studios apartments in Cleveland, police say
Duo wanted in connection to burglaries at University Studios apartments in Cleveland, police say(Cleveland Police Third District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects are wanted in connection to burglaries at University Studios apartments, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the burglaries happened at 2901 Euclid Avenue around Feb. 10.

The suspects were seen leaving in a dark-colored Dodge Avenger, police stated.

The Cleveland Division of Police Third District Detective Unit shared the following photos of the suspects:

Duo wanted in connection to burglaries at University Studios apartments in Cleveland, police say
Duo wanted in connection to burglaries at University Studios apartments in Cleveland, police say(Cleveland Police Third District Community Relations)
Duo wanted in connection to burglaries at University Studios apartments in Cleveland, police say
Duo wanted in connection to burglaries at University Studios apartments in Cleveland, police say(Cleveland Police Third District Community Relations)
Duo wanted in connection to burglaries at University Studios apartments in Cleveland, police say
Duo wanted in connection to burglaries at University Studios apartments in Cleveland, police say(Cleveland Police Third District Community Relations)

Call Det. Shucofsky-Popa at 216-623-3093 if you recognize these two suspects or have any other information on the burglaries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

Portage County deputy, K-9 discover drugs, gun, catalytic converter during traffic stop; arrest...
Portage County deputy, K-9 discover drugs, gun, catalytic converter during traffic stop; arrest made
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Jet pack among $17,000 worth of tools, technology stolen from storage garage, Cleveland police...
Jet pack among $17,000 worth of tools, technology stolen from storage garage, Cleveland Police say