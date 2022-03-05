2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

8 Ohio men arrested in NBA All-Star Weekend sting plead not guilty to soliciting prostitution

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight men pleaded not guilty Friday in Berea Municipal Court to charges of soliciting prostitution during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend festivities.

The arrests came as part of an anti-human trafficking operation called, Operation Fouled Out, which was led by the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, according to a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

According to court records, the eight men arrested were:

  • Brian Barlock, 45, Columbia Station
  • Bryan Fathauer, 51, Berea
  • Benny Gonzalez, 25, Lorain
  • George Keaton, 43, Broadview Heights
  • David O’Boyle, 49, Brookpark
  • Dana Parnell, 48, Mayfield Heights
  • Brandon Ruyten, 49, Rootstown
  • Michael James Smith, 48, Cuyahoga Falls

Three of the eight appeared in court for Friday’s arraignment, while the other five had their lawyers enter a not guilty plea on their behalf

According to the release from the attorney general’s office, authorities tracked down 15 additional people reportedly selling sex and connected potential victims of human trafficking to healthcare and social services organizations.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

Portage County deputy, K-9 discover drugs, gun, catalytic converter during traffic stop; arrest...
Portage County deputy, K-9 discover drugs, gun, catalytic converter during traffic stop; arrest made
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Jet pack among $17,000 worth of tools, technology stolen from storage garage, Cleveland police...
Jet pack among $17,000 worth of tools, technology stolen from storage garage, Cleveland Police say