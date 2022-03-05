As gas prices continue to skyrocket, AAA officials say forecast not looking good for spring, summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Soaring gas prices are squeezing our wallets big time, with the average cost of a gallon of gas having jumped ten cents overnight in Cleveland alone.

Officials at AAA say the trend is expected to continue.

Semi-truck owner and operator Rahim Azami told 19 News that, over the past two weeks, the cost to fill up his tank with diesel has jumped dramatically.

“Every week nowadays I pay like $500 to $600 extra, so it’s a huge impact,” he said. “Like in a week, the costs have soared for me from $1,700 to $2,000, and now up to $2,800.”

Azami says the escalating pump prices have seriously siphoned profits from his bottom line, and he’s concerned it will only get worse, as Russia’s war on Ukraine shows no signs of slowing down.

Russia is one of the top three producers of crude oil in the world.

Lynda Lambert is a Media Spokesperson with AAA East Central and said in Ohio, rates are currently going up at the pumps by nearly a half-dollar a week so far.

“In Ohio, the statewide average is now at $3.72 a gallon,” she said. “That’s up from 11-cents over the day before, 40-cents over this time last week and in the Cleveland area gas prices are at $3.72 in some places, $3.79 in others. That’s at least 10-cents over the day before and 37-cents above last week.”

With supply even more restricted as the conflict in Ukraine continues, one major impact is gas prices are at highs we haven’t seen in a decade.

“This is the highest that prices have been since 2011, so, yes we are at that 10-year mark,” Lambert said. “All the trends are showing that prices will continue to rise.”

Azami told 19 News that sadly an increase in operating costs for businesses will surely be passed along at some point to consumers, “Things are not settled yet so we don’t know how far it’s going to go. We are worried.”

By comparison, in March 2021, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.74, meaning we’re now paying about $1.10 cents more per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.