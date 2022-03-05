2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jet pack among $17,000 worth of tools, technology stolen from storage garage, Cleveland Police say

Jet pack among $17,000 worth of tools, technology stolen from storage garage, Cleveland police...
Jet pack among $17,000 worth of tools, technology stolen from storage garage, Cleveland police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A thief broke into a storage garage and stole $17,000 worth of tools and technology, including a jet back, Cleveland Police said detectives need help figuring out who the suspect is.

The suspect cut out the lock on the storage garage and took a concrete saw, a hammer drill, power threaders, and about 80 rolls of wire, according to police.

Police said the suspect then pried open the office door and stole a camcorder, computer, and a jet pack.

The total value of the property taken on Feb. 22 is about $17,000, according to police.

The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following surveillance photo of the two-tone truck caught leaving the scene:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize this truck or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

Portage County deputy, K-9 discover drugs, gun, catalytic converter during traffic stop; arrest...
Portage County deputy, K-9 discover drugs, gun, catalytic converter during traffic stop; arrest made
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio