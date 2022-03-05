Jet pack among $17,000 worth of tools, technology stolen from storage garage, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A thief broke into a storage garage and stole $17,000 worth of tools and technology, including a jet back, Cleveland Police said detectives need help figuring out who the suspect is.

The suspect cut out the lock on the storage garage and took a concrete saw, a hammer drill, power threaders, and about 80 rolls of wire, according to police.

Police said the suspect then pried open the office door and stole a camcorder, computer, and a jet pack.

The total value of the property taken on Feb. 22 is about $17,000, according to police.

The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following surveillance photo of the two-tone truck caught leaving the scene:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize this truck or have any other information on this crime.

