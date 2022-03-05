2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man caught on camera punching Black woman in racist attack in Akron (surveillance videos)

By Avery Williams, Michelle Nicks and Jim Nelson
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police Department released two surveillance video clips Saturday that appear to show a Kent man attack a Black woman in Highland Square.

Andrew Walls, 26, is accused of punching the woman in the face and yelling racial slurs on Feb. 27; he has pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm while intoxicated and assault.

Kent man punches Black woman, yells racial slurs in viral assault, Akron police say (graphic)

Some have alleged Walls served as the vice president of the Akron-Canton chapter of the Proud Boys, which is labeled by the Cleveland Anti-Defamation League as a right-wing extremist group.

The victim, Cameron Morgan, shared with police she heard racial slurs, including the N-word, were being yelled and told the accused to “stop saying that.”

Walls then yelled more slurs and punched Morgan in the face, according to the police report.

Others tackled Walls after the punch was swung and Morgan told police she tried to break up that fight.

She told officers Walls then dragged her by her hair and she hit her head on the ground.

The victim suffered a split lip and bruising and sought medical attention before Akron police arrived.

Akron police said more charges are pending for an additional assault on a woman, who is not a minority, in that same incident.

The information has been turned over to the F.B.I. as Walls may be facing federal hate crime charges.

The assault was captured on video and shared widely on social media platforms.

The video on social media is how Walls was identified.

“We will not leave any stone unturned to bring him to justice to the fullest extent possible,” said Akron Police Capt. David Laughlin.

