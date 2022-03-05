2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

North Ridgeville City Schools: Academic Center staff member placed on leave for investigation of conduct

North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville City Schools(North Ridgeville City Schools)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville City Schools confirmed an Academic Center staff member was placed on leave as the district conducts a full investigation into allegations concerning conduct.

The district said it learned of the “allegations calling into question the conduct” of the staff member the afternoon of March 4.

No additional details were provided at this time in this active investigation, according to the district.

NRCS shared the following statement in a letter to the district on Friday evening:

“The well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority and the district is taking all steps necessary to ensure that a thorough investigation takes place. We thank you for your understanding as we work through this matter.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

Portage County deputy, K-9 discover drugs, gun, catalytic converter during traffic stop; arrest...
Portage County deputy, K-9 discover drugs, gun, catalytic converter during traffic stop; arrest made
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Congressman Tim Ryan hosts press conference after speaking with Ukraine president
Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Jet pack among $17,000 worth of tools, technology stolen from storage garage, Cleveland police...
Jet pack among $17,000 worth of tools, technology stolen from storage garage, Cleveland Police say