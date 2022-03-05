North Ridgeville City Schools: Academic Center staff member placed on leave for investigation of conduct

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville City Schools confirmed an Academic Center staff member was placed on leave as the district conducts a full investigation into allegations concerning conduct.

The district said it learned of the “allegations calling into question the conduct” of the staff member the afternoon of March 4.

No additional details were provided at this time in this active investigation, according to the district.

NRCS shared the following statement in a letter to the district on Friday evening:

“The well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority and the district is taking all steps necessary to ensure that a thorough investigation takes place. We thank you for your understanding as we work through this matter.”

