ODA issues public health alert for misuse of rodenticide in Cleveland area homes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert as an investigation uncovered misuse of legal rodenticide in several Cleveland area residences that could be harmful to people and pets.

The alert is for anyone who has utilized Lewis Exterminating Company of Richmond Heights to treat and exterminate rodents, ODA said.

ODA showed the rodenticides were placed in homes like the photos below:

Anyone who has utilized Lewis Exterminating Company’s services and believes these products were used in their homes is urged to call ODA at 614-728-6389 or email reportrodenticides@agri.ohio.gov.

Do not touch or remove these products yourself.

“The products are legal rodenticides, but due to their toxicity to people and pets, should only be placed in non-accessible areas,” ODA stated. “Accidental ingestion or inhalation could cause significant health risks, including death.”

Call your local health department if you have medical concerns after coming in contact with these products.

ODA shared the following statement in the alert:

“This alert is the result of an ongoing ODA investigation that was initiated following a tip received from another Ohio licensed pesticide applicator on February 28. ODA inspected several sites of application, in addition to reviewing the exterminating company’s paperwork and storage site. Site visits revealed the rodenticides were applied in an improper, accessible manner. The investigation is ongoing as ODA continues to visit and collect residue samples from currently identified application sites.”

