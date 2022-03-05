Portage County deputy, K-9 discover drugs, gun, catalytic converter during traffic stop; arrest made

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said a recent traffic stop in Suffield Township ended with an arrest as well as the discovery of drugs, a gun and a cut off catalytic converter.

The sheriff’s office said the incident began when Deputy Clouden and K-9 Felon pulled over a vehicle for multiple violations.

During the stop, the sheriff’s office learned the driver was wanted on warrants and was driving with a suspended license, according to a department Facebook post.

K-9 Felon sniffed out the possible presence of narcotics, the post said, leading Deputy Clouden to find marijuana, marijuana related items and a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

The deputy also located a cut off catalytic converter as well as saws and tools, which the sheriff’s office said are commonly used in catalytic converter thefts.

According to the post, the case is now under review by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

