University Heights bank robber forgets car keys on counter, drops cash as he runs away, police say

Brandon Sanders
Brandon Sanders(University Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights Police confirmed an accused bank robber is behind bars after he forgot his car keys on the teller’s counter and dropped the cash he stole as he ran away.

UHPD said officers were sent to 2175 Warrensville Center Road for a robbery in progress on Feb. 25.

The suspect passed a note to the teller that demanded money and indicated he had a gun, according to UHPD.

However, no gun was seen during the robbery, UHPD confirmed.

UHPD said the $407 was given to the suspect from the teller drawer before he ran off.

As soon as the suspect left, those inside the bank saw he had left a set of car keys on the counter, according to UHPD.

The suspect tried to get back into the bank to retrieve the keys, but the bank was already locked due to the robbery, UHPD said.

According to UHPD, the suspect then ran away towards the garage at Macy’s and dropped money as he ran.

Police searched the area with the help of a Shaker Heights Police K-9, but the suspect was not found, UHPD said.

The 2017 Jeep Cherokee the suspect drove to the scene was taken into police custody, according to UHPD.

UHPD said an investigation with the assistance of the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force lead to 28-year-old Brandon Sanders of Cleveland being arrested for aggravated robbery and 26-year-old Courtney Bohanon of Bedford Heights being charged with obstructing justice.

Brandon Sanders
Brandon Sanders(University Heights Police)
Courtney Bohanon
Courtney Bohanon(University Heights Police)

