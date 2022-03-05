Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio.
The counties listed below are under advisory from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
- Lorain County
- Cuyahoga County
- Lake County
- Ashtabula Lakeshore County
- Ashland County
- Erie County
- Huron County
- Medina County
- Richland County
- Sandusky County
- Wayne County
Those areas could experience west winds from 20 to 30 MPH throughout the morning into afternoon.
Gusts could potentially surpass 45 MPH, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service said Sunday’s high winds may cause tree limbs to fall or even trigger power outages.
You are advised to secure outdoor objects so they do not blow away and encouraged to use extra caution when driving.
