2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio(Source: National Weather Service Cleveland)
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio.

The counties listed below are under advisory from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Get the latest 19 First Alert Forecast
  • Lorain County
  • Cuyahoga County
  • Lake County
  • Ashtabula Lakeshore County
  • Ashland County
  • Erie County
  • Huron County
  • Medina County
  • Richland County
  • Sandusky County
  • Wayne County

Those areas could experience west winds from 20 to 30 MPH throughout the morning into afternoon.

Gusts could potentially surpass 45 MPH, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said Sunday’s high winds may cause tree limbs to fall or even trigger power outages.

You are advised to secure outdoor objects so they do not blow away and encouraged to use extra caution when driving.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - 3/5/2022
19 First Alert Forecast - 3/5/2022
19 First Alert Forecast - 3/5/2022
19 First Alert Weather Day: High winds expected Sunday with 50 MPH gusts possible
19
Power outages possible Sunday due to strong winds in Cleveland area
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 3/4/2022