Wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio.

The counties listed below are under advisory from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Lorain County

Cuyahoga County

Lake County

Ashtabula Lakeshore County

Ashland County

Erie County

Huron County

Medina County

Richland County

Sandusky County

Wayne County

The warmest day of 2022 so far is expected for most today with high temperatures well above normal for this time of year. Rain showers are likely tonight through tomorrow AM. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the area from 7 AM to 4 PM Sun for wind gusts of up to 45 mph. pic.twitter.com/gLmCOdHjxk — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) March 5, 2022

Those areas could experience west winds from 20 to 30 MPH throughout the morning into afternoon.

Gusts could potentially surpass 45 MPH, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said Sunday’s high winds may cause tree limbs to fall or even trigger power outages.

You are advised to secure outdoor objects so they do not blow away and encouraged to use extra caution when driving.

