Cleveland family still clings to hope, wants answers in missing loved one’s cold case from 2004

Michael John Hodge was last seen leaving his father’s home 18 years ago
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Hodge family’s prayers have been ongoing since March of 2004.

That’s when 39-year-old Michael John Hodge was last seen in the 4000 block of West 172nd Street and Puritas Avenue, in Cleveland.

His disappearance is something his father, William Hodge, still feels in his heart every single day.

“He was kind, a real nice person to me and my wife,” William said. “Maureen and I really miss him after all these years.”

Michael’s brothers say he was living with his father at the time and went to a party at a house on the same block.

They say after the party, he returned to his father’s home, but then left again.

One brother, John Hodge, told 19 News they haven’t seen or heard from him since.

“My mom would look every day at homeless shelters. Until the day of her death, she never gave up hope,” he added.

But the hope remains.

We reached out to the Cleveland Police Department Detective who is currently in charge of the investigation.

They said they’d recently been put on the case and must read up on it before they can provide any updates.

The family is suggesting several of Michael’s friends who he was with the night of the party to be questioned.

The detective told me some of those people were either in jail or never home, whenever they tried to reach out.

Eighteen years later, the Hodge family is desperate for answers and closure.

If you have any information about Michael’s disappearance or whereabout you’re being asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-7697.

