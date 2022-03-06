Cleveland police search for missing and endangered 73-year-old woman
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 73-year-old woman who is missing and endangered.
Arlene Frankos was last seen Saturday at her home in the 18000 block of Nottingham Road, according to Cleveland police.
She was driving a black Dodge Journey with Ohio license plate SYM8741.
Cleveland police said Frankos’ family is concerned for her safety.
Contact police at 911 or 216-621-1234 if you see Arlene Frankos or know her location.
Anonymous tips can be left by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
