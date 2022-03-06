2 Strong 4 Bullies
Erie County Sheriff’s Office officials advise residents of phone scammers stating warrant issued for skipping jury duty

Erie County Sheriff's Office
By Devin Higgins
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents to not respond to or offer information to an ongoing phone scam.

According to the Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page:

Scammers will often contact individuals and identify themselves as police officers or members of the Internal Revenue Service or government-related organization, then recommend the individual submit a credit card or gift card payment over the phone to cancel an outstanding warrant or tax-related situation.

Scammers may also say they’d sent a “certified letter” in the mail to an individual with “important details” months or weeks prior to their call.

