Homicide investigation underway after East Cleveland police discover man shot twice in back of head

East Cleveland Police file photo (Source: East Cleveland Police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland homicide investigators are seeking information about the deadly shooting of a man late Friday.

According to a news release, officers discovered the man dead with two apparent gunshot wounds to the back of his head near the 1300 block of E. 142nd Street.

The victim was laying facedown between two homes, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity was unknown to authorities as of Saturday, according to the release.

Contact East Cleveland police at (216) 681-2162 if you have information about the shooting.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers at (216) 252-7463.

A reward up to $2,500 may be available for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

