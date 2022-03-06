2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man shot in leg on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

Man shot in leg on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
Man shot in leg on Cleveland’s East Side, police say(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon on the city’s East Side.

It happened in the 1200 block of East 89th Street, near the border of the Hough and St. Clair - Superior neighborhoods.

Cleveland EMS said emergency personnel took the man to MetroHealth in stable condition.

A 19 News photographer spotted officers on scene gathering evidence, including what appeared to be gun shell casings.

Our crew also saw a vehicle at the scene with shot out windows.

Man shot in leg on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
Man shot in leg on Cleveland’s East Side, police say(Source: WOIO)

The shooting remains under investigation by Cleveland police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′
Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Layla Schaffer and Derron Davis have been found by Cleveland police and returned to their...
Missing 12-year-old boy and girl found at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

Erie County Sheriff's Office
Erie County Sheriff’s Office officials advise residents of phone scammers stating warrant issued for skipping jury duty
Power outage
Thousands without power Sunday afternoon in Northeast Ohio
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 360 new COVID-19 cases
Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Bishop Edward Malesic
Prayer service for Ukraine takes place at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Cleveland