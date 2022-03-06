CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon on the city’s East Side.

It happened in the 1200 block of East 89th Street, near the border of the Hough and St. Clair - Superior neighborhoods.

Cleveland EMS said emergency personnel took the man to MetroHealth in stable condition.

A 19 News photographer spotted officers on scene gathering evidence, including what appeared to be gun shell casings.

Our crew also saw a vehicle at the scene with shot out windows.

Man shot in leg on Cleveland’s East Side, police say (Source: WOIO)

The shooting remains under investigation by Cleveland police.

