Thousands without power Sunday afternoon in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of FirstEnergy customers found themselves in the dark Sunday afternoon when widespread power outages struck the Northeast Ohio area.

According to the FirstEnergy outage map, power has been restored to about 7,000 customers as of 3:30 p.m.

A FirstEnergy spokesperson said that outage was triggered by an issue with a transmission line.

More than 1,400 customers, according to the outage map, remain without power as of 3:50 p.m.

Lorain County — 38 customers without power

Cuyahoga County — 422 customers without power

Summit County — 164 customers without power

Geauga County — 478 customers without power

The 19 First Alert Storm Team warned that widespread power outages would be possible Sunday as high winds blast through our area.

The FirstEnergy website said power is expected to be restored to most customers by 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.