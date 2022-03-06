19 First Alert: Winds subside tonight, before rain begins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As our winds die down tonight, we track rain overnight into early Monday as our temperature plummet.

We will have to watch for some localized high water issues early Monday. Some areas could see an inch or more of rainfall.

Monday will be rainy and much chillier as temperatures fall through the 40s. A rain/snow mix Monday night will change to light snow as temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

Tuesday begins partly cloudy with highs approaching 40. We are in to the mid 40s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.