2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Prayer service for Ukraine takes place at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Cleveland

By Avery Williams
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland will host a prayer service Sunday afternoon at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Cleveland.

The service, led by Bishop Edward Malesic, will call for peace in Ukraine, according to a news release.

Cleveland bishop asks public to pray for peace in Ukraine following Russian invasion

The prayer service is set to begin at 3 p.m. at the cathedral, located at East 9th Street and Superior Avenue.

The public is welcome to attend; the service will also be available to view via livestream.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland shared the following message in the news release:

“We encourage everyone to come together to pray for the end of this invasion and for lasting peace in Ukraine. We pray also for all those who have been forced to flee their homes, for the children and the elderly, for those who have stayed behind to defend their country, for those who have lost their lives and for all those who love them.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′
Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Layla Schaffer and Derron Davis have been found by Cleveland police and returned to their...
Missing 12-year-old boy and girl found at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

Arlene Frankos
Cleveland police search for missing and endangered 73-year-old woman
The Last Page got behind the Ukrainian relief effort with a fundraiser for refugees
Northeast Ohio diners help people on other side of world with donations for Ukraine
Lyft
Arrive Alive: Free rides available for Summit County residents on St. Patrick’s Day
2nd egg of the season spotted on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam
2nd egg of the season spotted on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam