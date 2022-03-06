Prayer service for Ukraine takes place at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland will host a prayer service Sunday afternoon at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Cleveland.

The service, led by Bishop Edward Malesic, will call for peace in Ukraine, according to a news release.

The prayer service is set to begin at 3 p.m. at the cathedral, located at East 9th Street and Superior Avenue.

The public is welcome to attend; the service will also be available to view via livestream.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland shared the following message in the news release:

“We encourage everyone to come together to pray for the end of this invasion and for lasting peace in Ukraine. We pray also for all those who have been forced to flee their homes, for the children and the elderly, for those who have stayed behind to defend their country, for those who have lost their lives and for all those who love them.”

