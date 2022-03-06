Single-vehicle accident in Bellaire neighborhood Saturday night snaps utility pole, knocks out power

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - About 20 residents near W. 150th and Industrial Parkway are without power after a vehicle collided with, and snapped, a utility pole late Saturday evening.

The accident occurred at approximately 9 p.m., according to Cleveland police, who did not confirm the type of vehicle involved.

According to Cleveland Fire Department officials, the impact was sufficient enough to snap the pole in half approximately 40-feet off the ground, blowing out the transformer and cutting power to the immediate area.

Police said the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot and according to Cleveland EMS officials, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported.

Their whereabouts are currently unknown.

FirstEnergy/CEI crews have been dispatched to the scene and according to the company’s website, power is currently expected to be restored by midnight.

High winds forecast for the city tonight and tomorrow could delay service being restored.

Residents of the area and motorists are advised to take alternate routes around the scene, due to the potential danger posed by downed power lines.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.