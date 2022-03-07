19 News teams up with Cleveland Consumer Action Network to help Northeast Ohio scam victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You work hard for your money-- and 19 News is here to help you protect it.

But, if the unthinkable happens, we also want to guide you through the process of recovering.

National Consumer Protection Week is March 6 through March 13 this year.

19 News is teaming up with the Cleveland Consumer Action Network and will host a live call-in event on Monday, March 7, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Scam victims can call us at 216-241-7678 with questions or to make a report.

MONDAY:

This story will air after our LIVE #ScamSquad call-in with our partners at the Cleveland Consumer Action Network.

Experts from @BBBCleveland @CuyahogaCounty @FTC @AARP @Apprisen @LegalAidCLE @OhioAG @USPS will be taking calls 5-6pm on Mon if you need help reporting a scam pic.twitter.com/bpvLb1TkHI — Hannah Catlett (@ReporterHannah) March 3, 2022

The following agencies will have representatives answering the phones:

Better Business Bureau

Legal Aid

Federal Trade Commission

US Postal Inspectors, Cleveland

Cuyahoga County Consumer Affairs

Apprisen

Ohio Attorney General’s Office

This week our partners at the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs also launched an updated Scam Squad website.

Officials say they want to make it easier for victims to report losses.

