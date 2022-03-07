2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 News teams up with Cleveland Consumer Action Network to help Northeast Ohio scam victims

By Hannah Catlett
Updated: 14 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You work hard for your money-- and 19 News is here to help you protect it.

But, if the unthinkable happens, we also want to guide you through the process of recovering.

SCAM SQUAD: 19 Investigates uncovers more scams impacting Northeast Ohio residents

National Consumer Protection Week is March 6 through March 13 this year.

19 News is teaming up with the Cleveland Consumer Action Network and will host a live call-in event on Monday, March 7, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Scam victims can call us at 216-241-7678 with questions or to make a report.

The following agencies will have representatives answering the phones:

  • Better Business Bureau
  • Legal Aid
  • Federal Trade Commission
  • US Postal Inspectors, Cleveland
  • Cuyahoga County Consumer Affairs
  • Apprisen
  • Ohio Attorney General’s Office

This week our partners at the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs also launched an updated Scam Squad website.

Officials say they want to make it easier for victims to report losses.

