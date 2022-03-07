2 Strong 4 Bullies
22 years later, Maria Floyd’s family still wants to know who murdered her

By Aria Janel
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maria Floyd was murdered on August 23, 2000.

“She was in her apartment, they found her the home ransacked as if someone broke into it but her patio already was kinda broken,” explained her sister Sharron Pitts”. “They said the person was someone she trusted enough to let in the door. After midnight that’s when they say it happened, they found her around 7ish”.

Floyd’s sister, Sharron Tamary Pitts, and her cousin Irisa McCray, want to know if you know anything.

It’s been 22 years, but they’re not losing hope.

“Nobody could fill her shoes. She was my confidant. She never said a bad thing about anyone. She really was our family angel,” said McCray.

According to a detective with the Warrensville Police Department, they handed the case over to the Cuyahoga County Cold Case Unit.

If you have any information on this case please call Crime Stoppers 216 252-7463.

