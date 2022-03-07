2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland gas station owner says he makes less money when gas prices are high

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The cost of gas is soaring across the United States, and Cleveland is no exception.

The national average of gas prices surpassed $4 on Saturday evening for the first since 2008, according to GasBuddy.

A man filling up his tank at the Shell gas station on Carnegie Avenue told 19 News he paid double than what he usually does.

“This is probably happening all over the world, just something we’re going to have to deal with,” Anton Ware said. “Life goes on.”

Prices are up 28 cents in recent days and 46 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, just ten days ago.

These are the largest increases since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Sal Abdel is the owner of this gas station, and he told 19 News it’s really not his fault.

“People think we make more money when the gas prices go up. We make a lot less money because we don’t want to go up too high and cut all our margins,” he said.

Prices were much of the same at the BP up the street on 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue.

One customer, Michael Slingluff, wasn’t too surprised.

“They got the sanctions and things so that could hurt,” he said.

California has the highest average gas prices in the nation; the average price per gallon rose to 5.29 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Sydney Powell (Source: WOIO)
Akron daughter accused of killing mom changes her plea
The United States Coast Guard confirms that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming...
Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 18 people trapped on Lake Erie ice near Catawba Island (video, photos)
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County

Latest News

Gas prices have gone up 14 cents in Cleveland in the past three days.
In 3 days, gas in Northeast Ohio jumped 14 cents, but why?
Ohio Technical School in Cleveland is training the next generation of automotive mechanics and...
Cleveland automotive students forced to keep up with changing technology
The stock market continues to slide while the Russian and Ukrainian war continues to push...
Advice for your 401K and stocks as Ukraine/Russia continue to impact markets
trbf event
Black Business Expo spotlights over 200 vendors during NBA All-Star Weekend