Cleveland gas station owner says he makes less money when gas prices are high

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The cost of gas is soaring across the United States, and Cleveland is no exception.

The national average of gas prices surpassed $4 on Saturday evening for the first since 2008, according to GasBuddy.

A man filling up his tank at the Shell gas station on Carnegie Avenue told 19 News he paid double than what he usually does.

“This is probably happening all over the world, just something we’re going to have to deal with,” Anton Ware said. “Life goes on.”

Prices are up 28 cents in recent days and 46 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, just ten days ago.

These are the largest increases since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Sal Abdel is the owner of this gas station, and he told 19 News it’s really not his fault.

“People think we make more money when the gas prices go up. We make a lot less money because we don’t want to go up too high and cut all our margins,” he said.

Prices were much of the same at the BP up the street on 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue.

One customer, Michael Slingluff, wasn’t too surprised.

“They got the sanctions and things so that could hurt,” he said.

California has the highest average gas prices in the nation; the average price per gallon rose to 5.29 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.